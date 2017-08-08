5 best batting knocks from England - South Africa Series

​

Moeen Ali single-handedly brought England's tail-end back from the brink More

The four match Test series between England and South Africa exhibited some quality cricket from both sides. Although England dominated the series courtesy of all-around performances, South Africa too had their moments of glory.

The Test series was played in conditions that aided bowlers and both sides featured quality bowling artilleries that tested batting skills. Hence, the series was a tough challenge for the batsmen and the top knocks from this series are worth in gold.

Here we look at the five best batting performances from this Test series that made a decisive impact on the outcome of the game and also were a treat to watch.

#5. Moeen Ali- 75, Old Trafford, 4th Test

After gaining a decisive lead in the first innings of the crucial fourth Test, England were struggling at seven for 153 in their second innings. The game was in their control but the doors were still wide open.

And then came Moeen Ali who batted South Africa out of the game and also ensured England's series victory. He smashed 75 runs off just 66 balls and pushed England's lead above 350 on a pitch that was deteriorating quickly.

With little support from the other end, Ali accumulated quick and significant runs at a brisk pace to ensure his team had enough time and runs to take care of South Africa's fourth innings.

The last three wickets added 90 runs for England while the total contribution from the batsmen at number nine to eleven was just 18 runs. This stat reveals how important the left-hander's knock was.

​

#4 Joe Root - 190, Lord's 1st Test

Playing his maiden Test as captain, Joe Root laid the perfect foundation for the Test series by producing a fine knock of 190 in the first innings of the first Test.

Coming to bat in a tricky situation, Root displayed his class and wide array of strokes to bail his team out from a position of four for 76. In the first session, he was quiet and then upped the ante in the second session.

However, he went berserk in the post-tea session and took full advantage of the old ball and tired South African bowlers. The England captain brought up his hundred off 150 balls and added the next 90 runs in just 84 balls. In that process, he ensured England piled up a mountain of runs in the first innings.

Root was outstanding in the first innings of the first Test More

Finally, Morkel found the outside edge of Root's bat but by that time the damage was already been done. Root's 190 was undoubtedly one of the finest batting performances of this year and it was also special as it arrived on his captaincy debut.

Read More