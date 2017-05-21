5 astonishing cricket milestones achieved in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh is a fascinating place that basks in its own glory of natural beauty and sporting brilliance. There are a number of amazing places to visit in the second largest state of India coupled with numerous great cricket matches featuring the Indian cricket team.

If you are cricket lover who also happens to be a connoisseur of natural beauty, then Madhya Pradesh is just the place for you to visit when India plays in the state. Looking at the number of amazing games that have happened in the past, one can be almost certain that their visit won’t be futile—and then there is always the option of showering in the exquisiteness of nature after the game.

Don’t believe us? Just take a look at 5 of the best games in Madhya Pradesh:

#5 India vs Australia, 2001 – Sachin reaches 10,000

Sachin Tendulkar has broken a great many records in his long and illustrious career that spanned over two decades. Apart from being the first man to reach 200 in ODIs, he was also the first person to reach 10,000 in the same format.

It was an incredibly transcendental sight watching the master blaster break the 10,000 barrier. In the match that took place at the Nehru Stadium in Indore, Sachin scored 139 runs in just 125 balls as India cruised to a 118-run win.

It was double joy for the Madhya Pradesh locals as they got to witness ‘God’ score his 10,000th run in yet another Indian win over Australia.

#4 India vs South Africa, 2015 – Dhoni masterclass

It is almost impossible to recall a game where MS Dhoni was at his best while batting and India lost. This is a combination that rarely—if ever—happened. However, the thing that never happened was MS Dhoni having a great game with both the bat and the gloves and India losing in the process.

Against the Proteas at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, MS Dhoni led India to a well-made 247 on an extremely difficult batting track. The former India captain made 92* off just 86 balls and helped the team put up a fighting total.

But that wasn’t all. While the spinners took most of the plaudits for dismantling the South African batsmen, Dhoni assisted them by displaying supersonic speed behind the stumps as he registered four stumpings in the game to help India win by 22 runs.

#3 India vs New Zealand, 2016 – India play as World No. 1

