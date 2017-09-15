5 active cricketers who excel on home soil

​

Home advantage is a crucial component in the world of sport, be it at the club level or international level. The home team's players are backed by frenzied fans, and coupled with the knowledge of familiar surroundings, it gives them a psychological edge over their opponents.

In the modern cricketing era, there are a few players who have mastered the art of taking advantage of home conditions to an extent that they hit new highs every game, entertaining the masses with every performance.

Here we take a look at five international cricketers who excel while plying their trade at a home venue.

#5 David Warner

The explosive Australian opening batsman David Warner fits into this category perfectly as he has amassed runs in every format of the game at home with a consistently higher batting average and strike rate than most in the international game.

In the longest format of the game, Warner has scored 14 centuries and 9 fifties in just 33 Test matches with a stunning batting average of 59.22. Out of a total tally of 5707 runs in Test cricket, Warner has scored 3257 runs at home, stating his claim as one of the most dangerous batsmen on Aussie soil.

When Warner gets going, he's a hard man to stop and it's a similar tale in ODIs, as the loud-mouthed Aussie vice-captain has notched up a staggering 2324 runs, with an average of 48.42 in the 50 games he's played at home. He also helped Australia win the last World Cup with a neat knock of 45 in the final against the Kiwis.

Since a majority of his T20 games have been played abroad, the hard-hitting Warner has a good record at home, hitting his highest ever score of 90 for Australia with a whopping strike rate of 152.94, in the shortest format of the game.

A player still in his prime, Warner is only going to get better and stronger at home.

#4 James Anderson

A lethal bowler who is England's most prolific Test wicket-taker of all time, James Anderson has taken 327 of his 506 wickets at home.

Anderson surpassed Ian Botham's tally of 383 Test wickets, creating a lasting benchmark for young English bowlers to go on and challenge in the future.

A master of swing bowling, Anderson has outfoxed various opposition at home and adapted his style to a more defensive approach for ODIs where he's had a lot of success as well.

