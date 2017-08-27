3rd ODI: Sri Lanka win toss, ask India to bowl

Kandy [Sri Lanka], August 27 (ANI): India lost the toss and have been put into field first in the third ODI of the five-match series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Having already won the first two matches, India will look to continue their winning streak and seal the series here only. Whereas the Lankans would want to keep the series alive by registering their first win in the ongoing India's tour.

After clinching a comfortable nine-wicket win in the first ODI, Virat Kohli's men had a slight hiccup while chasing a moderate target 231 in the second match.

And therefore, the Indian team cannot afford to take anything for granted despite their dominance in the ongoing tour.

Chamara Kapugedara is leading the hosts as Upul Tharanga was handed a two-match suspension for slow over-rate. Tharanga has been replaced by Lahiru Thirimanne.

Meanwhile, the visitors have gone with the same team that played the last match.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedera(c), Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal (ANI)