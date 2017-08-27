3rd ODI: India eye series win, Lanka look to stay alive

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], August 27 (ANI): India will look to continue their winning streak and seal the five-match ODI series when they take on Sri Lanka in the third match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

After clinching a comfortable nine-wicket win in the first ODI, Virat Kohli's men had a slight hiccup while chasing a moderate target 231 in the second match.

And therefore, the Indian team cannot afford to take anything for granted despite their dominance in the ongoing tour.

If the Men in Blue are able to clinch the series today, this will be their fourth ODI series in a row in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka last won a bilateral series against India in 1997.

Kohli might make a few changes in the Playing XI though he has shown intent of keeping it unchanged, like in the previous two ODIs.

For hosts Chamara Kapugedara will be the stand-in skipper as Upul Tharanga was handed a two-match suspension for slow over-rate.

Dinesh Chandimal, the Test skipper, returns to the side after being dropped for the earlier series against Zimbabwe.

Probable Playing XI:

Sri Lanka: Chamara Kapugedera (capt), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Malinda Pushpakumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav/Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (ANI)