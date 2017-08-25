25 Virat Kohli stats that will amaze you

​

If you want to sum up Virat Kohli’s captaincy so far, especially Test captaincy, in three sentences it would be: He came. He saw. He conquered.

Under Kohli, India has won 19 Tests out of 29 played, which makes him the most successful India captain in terms of win percentage (65.51%), ahead of MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly. The India Test team has so far won eight consecutive series and is just one series win short of Australia’s record of 9 series wins on trot.

In ODIs, the Delhiite has won 64% of the total matches he has captained so far, although it’s still early days of his ODI captaincy. The only aberration is the loss in the Champions Trophy final to Pakistan.

The 28-years-old is already regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of his generation. So here are 25 amazing statistics of Virat Kohli’s illustrious career, divided between Tests and ODIs/T20I.

Test Records

Virat Kohli's Test career has flourished even more since becoming captain

​

Virat’s Test career has been very impressive, but he gets edged out by his fiercest rival, Steve Smith in virtually every department. However, as a Test captain, Kohli’s record stands toe-to-toe, if not better compared to his Australian counterpart.

1. The India captain became the only Test skipper in history to score three hundreds in his first three innings as captain. He achieved this feat against Australia when he followed his twin hundreds at the Adelaide Test with a scintillating 140 at Sydney.

2. Virat ranks third behind Don Bradman (@101.51 in 24 Tests), Steve Smith (@73.27 in 24 Tests) for highest average by Test captains with more than 2000 runs. Kohli averages 59.53 in 29 Tests as a captain.

3. As captain, Kohli is 5th fastest to reach 10 Test tons in 44 innings. Don Bradman was the fastest in 26 innings followed by Mahela Jayawardena (36 innings), Steve Smith (37 innings) and Steve Waugh (43 innings).

4. The Delhi batsman is tied with Brian Lara at the second spot for the most hundreds at no.4 as captain. Mahela Jayawardena tops the list with 14 tons as captain at no.4. Virat has 10.

5. Kohli is also just one century behind the legendary Sunil Gavaskar for most hundreds by an India captain. Gavaskar made his 11 hundreds as skipper in 74 innings, while Virat required just 46 innings for his 10. South Africa's Graeme Smith holds the overall record for most centuries as captain, having posted 25 in 193 Test innings.

