REUTERS - Qatar, who will host the 2022 World Cup finals, failed to qualify for 2018 edition of the tournament after a 3-1 loss to Syria in their penultimate Asian Group A qualifier in Malaysia on Thursday.

The Qataris, who have never played at a World Cup finals, needed to win both of their remaining qualifiers to have any chance of making it to Russia next year.

