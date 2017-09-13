Shpageeza Cricket League 2017: Boost Defenders vs Mis Ainak Knights live streaming

​

More

In spite of being just five matches old, the 2017 Shpageeza Cricket League, Afghanistan's premier T20 league, is already a huge hit among the cricket fans. The quality of cricket has been high, and there have been some tense moments to keep watchers on the edge of their seats.

However, the fans around the world are finding it difficult to watch the matches live. To add to that, there are only limited streaming options and a majority of them are illegal.

But now, the fans need not worry as we bring you the official streaming of the 2017 Shpageeza Cricket League. Just register below and you can watch today's match live!

Today is match 6 of the league, between Boost Defenders and Mis Ainak Knights. The match is taking place at the Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground in Kabul from 2 PM local time (3 PM IST).

The likes of former Afghan skipper Mohammad Nabi, who is the captain of the Knights and pacer Shapoor Zadran, who leads the Defenders, are set to feature today. Along with Nabi, the Knights also have Dawlat Zadran, Vusi Sibanda and Sikander Raza while the Defenders have Gulbadin Naib, Jeevan Mendis, Cameron Delport and Morne Van Wyk in their ranks.

A win today will take the Knights to four points and will make them the tied table-toppers with Kabul Eagles and Speen Ghar Tigers. The Defenders have lost their two previous matches and will be itching to get their first win of the tournament.

Either way, we are set to have a cracker of a contest.

​