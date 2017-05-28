2017 Champions Trophy: 5 Indian middle order batsmen to look out for

The eighth edition of the Champions Trophy is getting closer and closer with the tournament set to begin on Thursday, when England take on Bangladesh in the opening match at The Oval.
Defending champions India are one of the favourites to win the title and have been pooled in a group where only South Africa will be expected to provide some difficulty to them as Pakistan and Sri Lanka are opponents who India can easily win against.
India’s squad consists of nine members from the previous edition with Virat Kohli leading the team for the first time in a major ICC tournament. India have a strong squad at their disposal with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma being suitable opening options.
Virat Kohli will be a talismanic figure for the team throughout the tournament.
India will also be relying a lot on their middle order to keep the scoreboard ticking. India’s middle-order has a mix of youth and experience and can be a nightmare to any bowling opposition. Here are five Indian middle order batsmen to look out for during the Champions Trophy.
#5. Hardik Pandya
Pandya had a decent IPL with the Mumbai Indians, scoring 250 runs at a strike rate of 156.25 and picking up 6 wickets. The Champions Trophy will be the first 50-over ICC tournament for the young all-rounder and the first time that he will be batting in overseas conditions.
Pandya has proved to be a pretty handy middle-order batsman who has the ability to score quickly during the death overs and he has justified this ability of his on a few occasions during the ODI series against New Zealand and England a few months back.
Provided Pandya can adapt well to the conditions in England, his presence in the middle-order could benefit India a lot.
#4. Ravindra Jadeja
Last edition’s leading wicket-taker Ravindra Jadeja produced a couple of decent performances with the bat as well in CT ‘13, scoring 47 against South Africa, and a crucial 33 in the final against England. Although the all-rounder has lately been known for his exploits with the ball, his performances with the bat in seaming conditions in England have been notable.
So far, Jadeja has scored a total of 411 ODI runs on seaming conditions (England and New Zealand) at an average of 68.5, with his highest ODI score of 87 coming in England in 2014. Jadeja’s ability to provide a good finish to the batting has not been forgotten despite his excellence with the ball and the emergence of Hardik Pandya.
Provided the left-hander can continue his good form in seaming conditions, he might rack up a quick fifty or two during the course of the tournament.
#3. MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni has not been as evergreen as he used to be lately but he still has a few punches left in him as he showed on a few instances during the IPL. In CT 2013, Dhoni came in to bat only twice, scoring 27 against South Africa and 0 in the final against England.
The wicketkeeper has always been known for his sublime finishing abilities and has led India to wins quite a few time. Dhoni has always been able to get the better of the best of bowlers regardless of conditions and somebody like him can never be written off.
With the mantle of captaincy not with him anymore, we can all expect MSD to bat more freely and play to the best of his abilities during the Champions Trophy.
#2. Yuvraj Singh
Yuvi will be playing his first Champions Trophy since 2006 and will be expected to play a huge role in the tournament for the team. The left-hander was not at his best during the IPL but put in a few good performances with the bat.
He was in good form during the England series a few months ago where he scored his career-best knock of 150. However, the 2011 World Cup Player of the Tournament has been known to struggle against swing and last played in England almost a decade back.
A lot of questions have been asked about his selection with many being of the opinion that the likes of Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, and Suresh Raina should have been given a chance instead.
Nevertheless, Yuvi’s hard hitting is something that cannot be overlooked and provided he stays fully fit, he could be a nightmare for any bowler.
#1. Kedar Jadhav
Kedar Jadhav was in terrific form during the ODI series against England where he scored 232 runs in three innings and was adjudged the Player of the Series. He could not replicate his form in the IPL but will be expected to come back strongly in the Champions Trophy.
Over the years, Jadhav has matured as a batsman and has been playing aggressively which has benefitted India on a few occasions. He has established himself as a regular in the playing XI through his performances as both a batsman and a part-time bowler in recent months.