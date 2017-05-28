2017 Champions Trophy: 5 Indian middle order batsmen to look out for

The eighth edition of the Champions Trophy is getting closer and closer with the tournament set to begin on Thursday, when England take on Bangladesh in the opening match at The Oval.

Defending champions India are one of the favourites to win the title and have been pooled in a group where only South Africa will be expected to provide some difficulty to them as Pakistan and Sri Lanka are opponents who India can easily win against.

India’s squad consists of nine members from the previous edition with Virat Kohli leading the team for the first time in a major ICC tournament. India have a strong squad at their disposal with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma being suitable opening options.

Virat Kohli will be a talismanic figure for the team throughout the tournament.

India will also be relying a lot on their middle order to keep the scoreboard ticking. India’s middle-order has a mix of youth and experience and can be a nightmare to any bowling opposition. Here are five Indian middle order batsmen to look out for during the Champions Trophy.

#5. Hardik Pandya

Pandya had a decent IPL with the Mumbai Indians, scoring 250 runs at a strike rate of 156.25 and picking up 6 wickets. The Champions Trophy will be the first 50-over ICC tournament for the young all-rounder and the first time that he will be batting in overseas conditions.

Pandya has proved to be a pretty handy middle-order batsman who has the ability to score quickly during the death overs and he has justified this ability of his on a few occasions during the ODI series against New Zealand and England a few months back.

Provided Pandya can adapt well to the conditions in England, his presence in the middle-order could benefit India a lot.

#4. Ravindra Jadeja

Last edition’s leading wicket-taker Ravindra Jadeja produced a couple of decent performances with the bat as well in CT ‘13, scoring 47 against South Africa, and a crucial 33 in the final against England. Although the all-rounder has lately been known for his exploits with the ball, his performances with the bat in seaming conditions in England have been notable.



So far, Jadeja has scored a total of 411 ODI runs on seaming conditions (England and New Zealand) at an average of 68.5, with his highest ODI score of 87 coming in England in 2014. Jadeja’s ability to provide a good finish to the batting has not been forgotten despite his excellence with the ball and the emergence of Hardik Pandya.

