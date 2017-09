2017-18 Ranji Trophy Schedule

​

With less than two weeks to go until the start of the tournament, the schedule for the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy has been released by the BCCI. This season's tournament will see 28 teams, split into four groups, play in 91 matches to decide the winner of India's most prestigious tournament.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals that will start on December 7. The semi-finals of the tournament will begin on December 17 while the all-important final will be played from December 29.

Unlike the previous season, the matches this season will be played in the home and away format. Defending champions Gujarat will start their campaign against Kerala in the second round at Nadiad.

Here is the complete schedule of the tournament:

Group A: Karnataka, Delhi, Assam, Maharashtra, Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh, Railways

Group B: Jharkhand, Gujarat, Kerala, Saurashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir

Group C: Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Baroda, Tripura

Group D: Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha, Punjab, Bengal, Services, Goa, Chhattisgarh

Round I: 6 October-9 October

Group A

Delhi vs Assam, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh vs Railways, Lucknow

Hyderabad vs Maharashtra, Hyderabad

Group B

Kerala vs Jharkhand, Trivandrum

Rajasthan vs Jammu and Kashmir, Jaipur

Haryana vs Saurashtra, Lahli

Group C

Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda, Indore

Odisha vs Tripura, Bhubaneshwar

Tamil Nadu vs Andhra, Chennai

Group D

Services vs Bengal, New Delhi

Goa vs Chhatisgarh, Goa

Himachal vs Punjab, Dharamsala

Round II: 14 October-17 October

Group A

Railways vs Delhi, Delhi

Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh, Hyderabad

Karnataka vs Assam, Delhi

Group B

Saurashtra vs Jammu and Kashmir, Rajkot

Rajasthan vs Jharkhand, Jaipur

Gujarat vs Kerala, Nadiad

Group C

Baroda vs Andhra, Baroda

Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai, Indore

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura, Agartala

Group D

Punjab vs Vidharbha, Mohali

Himachal vs Goa, Dharamsala

Chhattisgarh vs Bengal, Raipur

Round III: 24 October-27 October

Group A

Assam vs Railways, Guwahati

Uttar Pradesh vs Maharashtra, Dehradun

Karnataka vs Hyderabad, Bangalore

Group B

Jammu and Kashmir vs Gujarat, Jammu

Jharkhand vs Haryana, Ranchi

Kerala vs Rajasthan, Trivandrum

Group C

Andhra vs Odisha, Vizianagaram

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu, Mumbai

Tripura vs Madhya Pradesh, Agartala

Group D

Goa vs Punjab, Goa

Services vs Himachal Pradesh, Delhi

Vidarbha vs Chhattisgarh, Nagpur

Round IV: 1 November-4 November

Group A

Railways vs Hyderabad, Delhi

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh, Delhi

Maharashtra vs Karnataka, Pune

Group B

Jammu and Kashmir vs Kerala, Jammu

Gujarat vs Haryana, Valsad

Saurashtra vs Jharkhand, Rajkot

Group C

Baroda vs Tripura, Baroda

Andhra vs Madhya Pradesh, Vizianagaram

Odisha vs Mumbai, Bhubaneshwar

Group D

Bengal vs Himachal, Kolkata

Vidarbha vs Services, Nagpur

Chhattisgarh vs Punjab, Raipur

Round V: 9 November-12 November

Group A

Assam vs Uttar Pradesh, Guwahati

Maharashtra vs Railways, Pune

Karnataka vs Delhi, Bangalore

Group B

Haryana vs Rajasthan, Lahli

Jharkhand vs Jammu and Kashmir, Jamshedpur

Saurashtra vs Gujarat, Rajkot

Group C

Tripura vs Andhra, Agartala

Odisha vs Tamil Nadu, Cuttack

Mumbai vs Baroda, Mumbai

Group D

Bengal vs Vidarbha vs Bengal, Kolkata

Himachal vs Chhattisgarh, Dharamsala

Services vs Goa, Delhi

Round VI: 17 November-20 November

Group A

Delhi vs Maharashtra, Delhi

