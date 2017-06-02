$120 million worth Virat Kohli says brand value just a number for him

What’s the story?

One of the biggest brands in world cricket at the moment, and arguably the most sought-after athlete of the game in the country, Virat Kohli has risen from strength to strength over the years, both as a player and as an icon.



His meteoric rise as a brand might have always elicited curiosity, with multiple sources speculating over his figures, but Kohli has himself come out and revealed his total value, quoting it in the ballpark of USD 120 million.



"Well the Puma deal happened alongside MRF deal and my brand value should be somewhere in the region of USD 120 million. But these are just numbers for me and this is something that my management informs me about," Kohli told CricketNext.

In case you didn’t know...

Placed 13th in ESPN’s Fame 100 list, Kohli endorses a number of brands, apart from having his chain of clothing (Wrogn) and fitness centres (Chisel).



He recently became the first Indian sportsperson to strike a Rs. 110 crore deal with one brand, joining hands with Puma for an eight-year association.



According to a report in The Economic Times last year, Kohli endorses a total of 13 brands, starting with MRF, who pays him Rs. 6.5 crore a year to brandish their logo on his bat, although a new deal has been signed, details of which are privy only to Kohli’s team.



He believes that the brands he used to endorse before do not have the same connect with him as they used, and he would not want to promote them just because he is getting money out of it.



The heart of the matter

Official figures had pegged his value at $92 million, second only to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in India, who is stationed at $131 million. All these figures are from October 2016. Since then, Kohli has taken over the captaincy in all three formats from MS Dhoni, and his value was expected to rise by 20-25% after it.



Kohli himself says he can’t really specify why he is the most marketable athlete in India (ahead of the likes of MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar) but believes that because the money in the game has increased, with more brands to play with.



What’s next?

The unusually long eight-year deal with Puma might have raised some eyebrows, but Kohli believes that he was always dedicated to opening his own sportsline, especially in cricket, and conceded that the negotiations weren’t hard for the record-breaking deal.



The injury layoff behind him, Kohli will look to get back his 2016 form this year as well. A return to the purple patch, as well as India’s success at the Champions Trophy, could very well elevate his brand even further.





Author’s Take

Kohli has himself said that cricket is his primary priority, regardless of the commercial deals he gets into. After an initial stutter in international cricket, when Kohli himself admitted that he was distracted a little by the glittering fame, the now 28-year-old has matured into a smart cricketer who knows his game inside out.



Too much money around one player is always a cause of worry, but having seen the crests and troughs early, and with a strong support system headed by Cornerstone’s Bunty Sajdeh, Kohli is experienced enough to realise that cricket holds utmost importance to him.