10 times a bowler knocked out a batsman on the pitch

In an article titled, 'The Bloody Truth About Cricket' published in the the New York Times, the writer Jonathan Myersen wrote 'violence is cricket’s dirty secret '. He went on to add that, “Cricket may be the only team game in the world in which it is entirely legal for a player to make a move whose only purpose is to hurt, if not hospitalize, an opponent.”
The dangers that a batsman faces when facing up to a bowler hurling down thunderbolts at his head at speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour is well known and most batsmen conquer that fear of actual death when they take guard in most international cricket games.
Here is a look at some of the brutal deliveries that knocked batsmen out and often led to far-reaching consequences.
10 Brett Lee knocks Alex Tudor out of the game, Perth 2002
Englishman Alex Tudor might have been a lower order player but he was not by any means a novice, and had in fact scored 99 against New Zealand in a Test match once.
In the 2002 Ashes Test at Perth, he had bowled bouncers at Australian speedster Brett Lee and when his turn came to bat, it was almost a given that Lee was going to retaliate. Steve Waugh duly gave the ball to him and that is when it happened.
A bouncer off the new ball from Brett Lee was misjudged by Tudor and instead of swaying out of the line, he went towards out.HHe was knocked out cold and even Lee along with the Australian team looked a bit worried when he was eventually carried off on a stretcher. He did not play in the Test again.
9 Robin Smith has his jaw broken by Ian Bishop, 1995
As far as fast bowling brutality is concerned, no team comes close to the West Indies in the history of cricket.
Back in 1995, Ian Bishop, one of the shining lights of fast bowling showed the reason behind that reputation. Robin Smith, who was regarded as one of the best players of fast bowling in the England batting line-up (and had a fine record against the West Indies), was knocked out by Ian Bishop during the 4th Test of West Indies' 1995 tour of England.
The delivery from Bishop was diabolical. It pitched on a good length and as Smith started on his forward trigger movement, it reared up. Despite trying to glove down desperately, the ball hit him flush in the face and knocked him out from the game. He had to retire hurt.
8 Allan Donald hits UAE captain, 1996 World Cup, Rawalpindi
UAE captain Sultan Zarawani was a flamboyant man who owned sports cars and had a penchant for showing his teammates that he feared no one. However, going out without a helmet against 'white lightning' Allan Donald in the World Cup game at Rawalpindi in 1996 was perhaps not one of his brightest ideas. It was like waving the proverbial red rag in front of a raging bull and he had what had been coming.
Donald dug one in short and it hit Zarawani bang on the head. Donald had later written in his autobiography that he had feared that Zarawani might have been actually killed by the impact. Nothing of that sort happened but it remains one of the most brutal knockout blows from a bowler to a batsman.
7 Shoaib Akhtar busts Kirsten open, Lahore, 2003
South African batsman Gary Kirsten had hardly ever been ruffled by extreme pace in his career but then again facing a raging Shoaib Akhtar is a different kettle of fish for most batsmen.
On the first day of the Test match at Lahore in 2003, Shoaib Akhtar was breathing fire from around the wicket to Kirsten. Kirsten tried to pull a short-pitched thunderbolt but the sheer pace meant that he completely messed up his shot and the ball hit him just below the right eye. His helmet had gone flying due to the impact.
Kirsten slumped to the ground as the bleeding started and ended up in hospital. Even Shoaib Akhtar looked genuinely concerned as he ran towards Kirsten to check on his well-being. He did not bat in the 1st innings and Pakistan romped to a win.
6 Courtney Walsh knocks out Prabhakar and India, Mohali, 1994
The West Indies were staring at their first Test series loss in 15 years when they arrived in Mohali for the 3rd Test with the scoreline reading 1-0. However, they played well and set India a target of 358 runs.
Everyone expected India to bat long enough on the 5th day to draw the Test and claim the series. However, West Indian captain Courtney Walsh ended up knocking out Indian opener and first innings centurion Manoj Prabhakar with the 4th ball of the innings.
The vicious bouncer reared up diabolically and hit Prabhakar straight on the nose, as he collapsed to the ground. He did not come out to bat again but that knockout blow had the desired effect on the rest of the batsmen as India folded for 114 in 35.2 overs to lose the Test.
5 Glenn McGrath's nasty bouncer to Peter Kirsten, Perth, 1994
Glenn McGrath might not have been considered among the fastest bowlers in the world but he could be pretty quick when he wanted and could bowl a well directed, mean bouncer that many found tough to negotiate.
In a one-day international at Perth in 1994, South African batsman found out McGrath's abilities with the short ball on one of the quickest pitches in the world.
McGrath's short ball was extremely well directed, however, the quick Perth pitch meant that Kirsten had very little time to react to it and as he was on the move to sway away, the ball hit him crashed into his helmet. He was knocked out straightaway and staggered to the ground. Kirsten retired hurt and did not bat again in the innings.
4 Mitchell Johnson roughs up Ryan McLaren, Centurion, 2014
The Australian left-arm fast bowler was in the form of his life in 2013-14 starting from the Ashes in Australia and he carried that form to the tour to South Africa in 2014. Johnson's pace and the brutal accuracy of his bouncers made him an extremely tough bowler to face and all-rounder Ryan McLaren was in his firing line during South Africa's 2nd innings at Centurion Park.
Johnson's 148.2 km/per hour delivery was straight at his head as he tried to duck out of the line and the next moment, McLaren was on his knees as the bleeding started from where the ball had met his head.
He did not last long, but the scars of that blow eventually led to his withdrawal from the next two Tests and he spent the next 6 months without playing any form of cricket in order to get his bearings.
3 Jeff Thomson breaks Clive Lloyd's jaw, Perth, 1975
Jeff Thomson is often regarded as one of the fastest bowlers to have ever played the game and once speaking about his approach to the game as a bowler, he said, “I enjoy hitting a batsman more than getting him out. I like to see blood on the pitch.”
The 1975-76 series in Australia was a bruising one for the West Indies as they were annihilated by the Jeff Thomson and Dennis Lillee as they crashed to a 5-1 defeat. However, in the very second Test, Thomson struck a big psychological blow to the opponents by knocking out the West Indian captain Clive Lloyd with a vicious bouncer and breaking his jaw. Lloyd was one of the most accomplished players of fast bowling in the West Indies side and even he had no answer to that thunderbolt as it crashed into his jaw.
He threw his bat and supported himself on his knees but it remains one of the most brutal sights in Test cricket history.
2 Brian Lara floored by Shoaib Akhtar, ICC CT semis, Southampton, 2004
There was absolutely nothing thrilling about this particular knockout by Shoaib Akhtar since for a moment it looked like something seriously wrong had happened to West Indian legend Brian Lara in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final in 2004.
Chasing a small target, West Indies were going well and Pakistan, in need of quick wickets, let Shoaib Akhtar loose. The brutal bouncer started from slightly outside leg and hit Lara on the back of the head.
His immediate reaction looked like he had lost consciousness as he collapsed to the ground in a heap and Shoaib Akhtar had an expression on his face that confirmed the worst fears of those who were watching the game.
Akhtar looked genuinely distraught as he rushed to Lara's aid. Lara retired hurt but only after it was confirmed that all was well with him, could everyone breathe a sigh of relief.
1 Malcolm Marshall ends Andy Lloyd's career, Edgbaston,1984
Playing against the fearsome West Indian pace attack was perhaps the most daunting of challenges for all batsmen of a certain era but in case of a debutant, it takes the form of an even greater challenge.
English debutant opener Andy Lloyd learned a harsh lesson when Malcolm Marshall smashed him on the side of the head with a fearsome bouncer off only the 17th delivery that he faced in Test cricket.
The ball was incredibly quick and even before Lloyd could sway out of the line, it hit him flush on the side of his head.
Even though he was wearing a helmet, the blow proved to be lethal as he collapsed to the ground. Lloyd was taken to the hospital, where he spent a week but complained of blurred vision. He never played for England again although he continued to score runs in first-class cricket for Warwickshire.