10 times a bowler knocked out a batsman on the pitch

In an article titled, 'The Bloody Truth About Cricket' published in the the New York Times, the writer Jonathan Myersen wrote 'violence is cricket’s dirty secret '. He went on to add that, “Cricket may be the only team game in the world in which it is entirely legal for a player to make a move whose only purpose is to hurt, if not hospitalize, an opponent.”

The dangers that a batsman faces when facing up to a bowler hurling down thunderbolts at his head at speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour is well known and most batsmen conquer that fear of actual death when they take guard in most international cricket games.

Here is a look at some of the brutal deliveries that knocked batsmen out and often led to far-reaching consequences.

10 Brett Lee knocks Alex Tudor out of the game, Perth 2002

Englishman Alex Tudor might have been a lower order player but he was not by any means a novice, and had in fact scored 99 against New Zealand in a Test match once.

In the 2002 Ashes Test at Perth, he had bowled bouncers at Australian speedster Brett Lee and when his turn came to bat, it was almost a given that Lee was going to retaliate. Steve Waugh duly gave the ball to him and that is when it happened.

A bouncer off the new ball from Brett Lee was misjudged by Tudor and instead of swaying out of the line, he went towards out.HHe was knocked out cold and even Lee along with the Australian team looked a bit worried when he was eventually carried off on a stretcher. He did not play in the Test again.

9 Robin Smith has his jaw broken by Ian Bishop, 1995

​

As far as fast bowling brutality is concerned, no team comes close to the West Indies in the history of cricket.

Back in 1995, Ian Bishop, one of the shining lights of fast bowling showed the reason behind that reputation. Robin Smith, who was regarded as one of the best players of fast bowling in the England batting line-up (and had a fine record against the West Indies), was knocked out by Ian Bishop during the 4th Test of West Indies' 1995 tour of England.

The delivery from Bishop was diabolical. It pitched on a good length and as Smith started on his forward trigger movement, it reared up. Despite trying to glove down desperately, the ball hit him flush in the face and knocked him out from the game. He had to retire hurt.

