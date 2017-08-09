​

Indian cricketers rule the world when it comes to the wealth earned from the game

​

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had once said, “If the International Cricket Council (ICC) is the voice of cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the invoice of cricket.” In simple words, BCCI provided the international council with money and in return received immense power. India is the commercial epicentre of the game and counts for almost 80% of the revenue generated.

This naturally means that Indian cricketers are some of the best-paid athletes in the game, having wealth worth millions. It is understandable that because of the popularity, brilliant performances and might of the Indian board, the Blues have always been present in a list of the richest cricketers.

Here we take a look at the 10 richest Indian cricketers of all time who might even put businessmen and Indian politicians to shame.

​

Dada, as he is fondly called by his colleagues, was India's most influential captain of all time. He brought in a sense of aggression and confidence which brought in a new era in Indian cricket.

Ganguly's net worth is estimated at $15 million or 99 crore rupees. His remuneration from the BCCI is valued at around 5 crores rupees whereas his brand endorsements earn him around 2 crores rupees.

Dada owns five luxurious cars worth Rs. 7 crores and has personal properties of around Rs. 45 crores. Ganguly also hosts the TV show "Dadagiri Unlimited" which airs on Zee Bangla. He is also the co-owner of ISL side, ATK.

​

​

Read More

​

The hero of India's two World Cup triumphs finds himself a place in this elite test because of his consistent performances for India, KKR and the Delhi Ranji team.

The southpaw was a regular in the Indian team but the emergence of new talents saw the Delhi batsman get phased out of the side. But he performed exceedingly well in captaining the Kolkata side in the IPL and is one of the highest run scorers in the tournament's history.

Gambhir has a net worth of around $15.2 million which translates to roughly 101.2 crore rupees. His earning from the Indian board is valued at around Rs. 10 crores annually. Gambhir earns Rs. 5 crores from his various brand endorsements and also owns three luxurious cars namely a Hummer, a Mercedes-Benz and an Audi.

Gambhir's personal properties are worth over Rs. 85 crores and he lives in a posh New Delhi area worth a handsome Rs. 18 crores in today's market.

​

#8 Rohit Sharma

​

Rohit Sharma lives in a Rs.30 cr bungalow in Mumbai More

The talented Indian top order batsman is one of the best players that have been plying their trade for the national team in the last decade. Sharma is a regular in the Indian ODI and T20 setup and also captains the Mumbai Indians side - one of the most successful sides in IPL.

His swashbuckling hitting at the top of the order makes him an obvious entrant in this list with the Mumbai lad also being the only cricketer to score two double centuries in one-day internationals.

Sharma's estimated net worth is around $18.7 million which converts to a whopping Rs. 124.5 crores. His annual salary with the BCCI and from the IPL counts for Rs.11.5 crores whereas he earns around Rs.7.5 crores from brand endorsements.

He owns four luxurious cars worth Rs.5 crores and has personal investments of about Rs.88.6 crores. He currently lives in a massive real estate property in Worli, Mumbai which is worth around 30 crore rupees.

​

#7 Yuvraj Singh

​

Yuvraj Singh was IPL's costliest buy in numerous auctions More

​

The stylish left-handed all rounder was the architect of India's 2011 World Cup win. He also played a crucial role in the 2007 T20 World Cup which made him a cult figure in Indian cricket. He is still a crucial member of India's ODI setup and has been playing for the national side since the past 16 years.

Singh represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and has seen his stocks rise one season after the other.

The Punjab born player has a net worth of around Rs.146 crores. He has an IPL contract worth Rs.7 crores and also comes in the category A contract of the BCCI. Singh earns around Rs.7.5 crores from his sponsors and brand endorsements which include the likes of Puma, Reebok, LG, Audi and Royal Stag soda.

Yuvraj owns two houses in Chandigarh and has made personal investments worth Rs.45 crores. He runs a charitable organization named "YouWecan" and is believed to have invested around Rs.50 crores for his charity work. Yuvraj has also written his autobiography about how he recovered from cancer titled, "The Test of My Life: From Cricket to Cancer and Back."

​

#6 Suresh Raina

​

The Southpaw is one of the highest paid players in the IPL More

​

The Uttar Pradesh middle order batsman is one of the highest paid players in the IPL. He is the captain of Gujarat Lions in the IPL and is one of the only two players that have scored a century for India in T20 internationals.

Raina's net worth is estimated at a whopping Rs.150 crore which includes a Rs.9.5 crores salary from his IPL side. The southpaw has numerous real estate properties around the country which are worth Rs. 27 crores. He currently resides in Ghaziabad with the current cost of his home valued at Rs.18 crores. Raina also pockets Rs. 7 crores from his various endorsements which include brands like Pepsi, Intex, Ceat, Boost and Adidas.

​

#5 Yusuf Pathan

​

Yusuf Pathan's cricket academy is one of the best in the country More

​

This name might surprise a few as the Baroda all rounder has not been in the Indian national team for long. The destructive batsman and a miserly off break bowler, Pathan became a household name in India when he first played in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals. His performances for the Royals earned him an Indian cap but he could not replicate his IPL form for long. But his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders earned him millions which in turn made him one of India's richest cricketers.

Pathan's net worth is around $26.5 million which mainly comes from his healthy IPL contract with the Knight Riders. He also endorses companies like Reebok and Tata Indicom which adds to his wealth. Yusuf along with his brother Irfan run a cricket academy named, 'The cricket academy of Pathans' in Baroda which is considered as one of the best residential cricket academies in India.

​

#4 Virender Sehwag

​

Viru runs an international school in Delhi More

The Nawab of Najafgarh is considered as the most destructive batter that this country has ever seen. His fearless batting enthralled the nation for over a decade in all three formats of the game. Sehwag is currently the head coach of Kings XI Punjab and is also in line to coach the Indian team one day.

Viru has a net worth of a staggering $40 million or Rs. 255 crores which he has gathered from his BCCI salaries, IPL contracts and his private businesses. In his playing days, Sehwag had an annual salary of $5.7 million along with another $4 million from endorsements. Sehwag also had an IPL contract worth $1.8 million. Nowadays, he runs a successful Twitter and Facebook account which is a huge hit in India and also has an international school in Haryana along with an international cricket academy.

​

#3 Virat Kohli

​

The Indian test captain comes third on this elite list More

The Indian captain is one of the best-paid athletes in the world and is the only Indian to be included in the list of Forbes highest paid athletes of 2017. Kohli is the second highest paid player in the IPL and is naturally one of the highest earners from the Indian board. Kohli's phenomenal rise is expected to make him the richest cricketer of all time by the time he hangs up his boots.

Virat Kohli has an estimated net worth of around $60 million which roughly translates to a whopping Rs. 390 crores. His IPL fee per season is Rs.14 crores and has personal properties worth Rs.42 crores. Kohli owns two houses - one in Mumbai and one in Delhi. He has 6 luxurious cars worth Rs.9 crores and has plans to start a gym chain all around the country soon. It is estimated that the captain's net worth will increase by a massive 140% in the next few years.

​

#2 Mahendra Singh Dhoni

​

MS Dhoni is a brand in himself More

​

Dhoni is one of the most marketable faces in the country and has had a great career in all formats of the game. Considered as the best ever Indian captain by many, Dhoni is also the highest paid player in the Indian Premier League and has a category A contract with the BCCI.

The wicketkeeper's net worth is estimated at around $110 million or Rs.734 crores at today's conversion rates. Annually, it is speculated that the Indian limited overs captain earns $12 million. His contract with the Rising Pune Supergiant saw the power hitter pocket Rs. 15 crores each year. Dhoni has a huge collection of cars and bikes which are said to be worth around Rs.25 crores. Dhoni has also bought properties all over the country with his personal investments being calculated at around Rs. 522 crores. He is also the co-owner of ISL side, Chennaiyin FC.

​

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

​

Tendulkar is the richest Indian cricketer of all time More

​

The Master Blaster is rightfully considered as one of the pioneers of the game because of whom the sport has reached such great heights. Tendulkar is considered as the best player ever to play the game and has been involved in the game even after retiring in 2013. He currently mentors the Mumbai Indians team in the IPL and is also on the advisory board of the BCCI.

Sachin's net worth is speculated at around $160 million or a staggering sum of Rs.1066 crores. The Indian Messiah earns around Rs. 2 crores from the BCCI and a further Rs. 15 crores from various endorsements. He is associated with as many as 24 brands and is also the face of many government schemes and policies.

Tendulkar owns three restaurants in Mumbai and Bangalore in partnership with Sanjay Narang. His personal properties are worth over Rs. 500 crores, with the former Indian batsman owning 10 cars worth over Rs. 20 crores. Sachin is also the co-owner of ISL team, Kerala Blasters, the badminton team, Bangalore Blasters and Kabaddi team Tamil Thalaivas.

He has an autobiography titled, "Playing it my way" and also had a movie made in his honour named, "Sachin: A Billion Dreams." Tendulkar also donates a lot to charity and has even adopted a village to provide electricity and clean water to the public.

​