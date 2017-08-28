10 players who have scored 10000 or more runs in ODI Cricket

​

Consistency is the key to success and in batting, greatness is measured by the ability to pile up runs consistently and efficiently.

The number 10,000 holds special value for a batsman as crossing the mark is a sign of success in ODI cricket. However, reaching this mark is a daunting task and very few are able to achieve this feat.

Scoring 10,000 runs require commitment, quality, and complete dedication and hence the ones who have achieved this feat are hailed as legends.

Relive the glory of ten such batsmen who ended their career after scoring more than ten thousand runs.

#10. Brian Lara - 10405 runs

When on song, Brian Lara was the most pleasing sight on a cricket field. A flamboyant trigger movement, massive back-lift, quick foot-work and incredible timing made Lara a pure genius while his sharp mind gave him the stature of a legend.

A batsman with massive hunger, Lara was known for playing big knocks and was effective against pace as well as spin. In his career, he seldom received support from the other end, but Lara kept on amassing big scores.

His finest moment came when he routed Sri Lanka with his 169 in 1995 and he was also impressive at Adelaide against Pakistan in 2005 when he slammed 156 runs.

#9. Rahul Dravid - 10889 runs

Throughout his career, Rahul Dravid was overshadowed by Tendulkar's flamboyance but the lack of appreciation never affected him. Stamped as an 'only Test' batsman in his early days, Dravid worked hard on his limited overs game and emerged as one of the most prolific run scorers in this format.

He ended with more than ten thousand runs and has scored an ODI fifty off only 22 balls.

Dravid is part of two 300 run partnerships in ODIs and has several other records to his name. His tally of 83 half-centuries is the second highest by an Indian.

#8. Sourav Ganguly - 11363 runs

