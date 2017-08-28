10 players who have scored 10000 or more runs in Test cricket

​

One can only imagine how much runs Sir Donald Bradman would have ended up with in the modern era

Despite the growing popularity of T20 cricket, the Test format is the one every country or player hopes to excel in the most. The true test of cricket lies in how well you handle the five days of gruelling cricket in the harshest of conditions.

T20 cricket is fun! Yes. It has helped the game grow like no other and can be a brilliant tool to unearth talent. But it is only a stepping stone to the real challenge that lies ahead.

The elevation of Ireland and Afghanistan to Test status by the International Cricket Council is a testimony to that fact.

The players who do well in the Test format are the ones who establish themselves as legends of the game and someone who does well in the all-whites invariably does well in the other formats as well.

The international calendar is a jam-packed one these days and gone are the days when the players had to time to recoup and relax before the next series was upon them.

What it has also done is that a landmark of 10,000 runs in Test cricket, which was at one point considered a rarity, has become a much-more achievable task.

Nevertheless, only 13 cricketers in the history of the game, has reached that milestone with India's Sunil Gavaskar the first cricketer to do so - a feat he achieved in March 1987, while the latest was Pakistan;s Younis Khan who reached the landmark in his final series as an international cricketer.

Neither of the above features in the Top 10 run-getters in Test cricket at the moment nor does the great Australian skipper Steve Waugh who ended up with 10927 runs at the end of his illustrious Test career.

So let's take a look at the 10 other legends of the game who have scored 10000 or more runs in Test cricket.

Allan Border is credited with inspiring Australia's rise to dominance during the 90s.

One of the 55 inaugural inductees of the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, Allan Border was someone who earned more fame as a captain heralding Australia's dominance in the sport that was later carried on by the likes of Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting.

He led an Australian side which few gave any chance of success to the 1987 World Cup and also oversaw Ashes supremacy over England during his reign as skipper.

It doesn't, however, take away the fact that he was a class act with the bat as well as the statistics suggest. He was the first person in the history of the game to score 10000 Test runs and was the highest run getter in the Test format for nearly a decade before Brian Lara overtook him.

The brilliance of Border's craftsmanship can be evaluated by his numbers from his first overseas tour when he scored 521 runs against India, including a majestic hundred at Chennai, where he countered the spin threat with ease.

The fact that he played 153 Test matches on the trot after being dropped early on in his career speaks volumes about his abilities with the bat.

Border virtually led a one-man-army for Australia during the Kerry Packer player exodus as well as following the retirements of legends such as Greg Chappell, Rod Marsh, and Dennis Lillee as he led a young side with courage without allowing the responsibility affecting his shoulders.

Border achieved the landmark of 10000 runs in his 136th Test match and retired with 11174 runs against his name.

#2 Alastair Cook

England's highest run-getter in the Test format by a long way, Alastair Cook has been a mainstay in the Test side ever since making his debut against India in their own backyard way back in 2006.

He gave a good account of himself with his temperament and poise against spin and it came as no surprise when he was named skipper of the side in all formats later on in his career.

For an opener, he is equally adept at facing both pace and spin. Even more impressive is the fact that he has scored runs all around the globe.

He is still a vital member of the English Test side who has made good progress off late and at 32, has plenty of time on his hands, especially as he is considered for selection only in the longer format of the game.

Some believe that he could even surpass Sachin Tendulkar's tally as the highest run-getter in the format and it very much a possibility if he continues in the same vein of form.

#3 Mahela Jayawardene

A simple glance of Sri Lanka's struggles since Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara's retirement from international cricket throws light on how important the pair was for the island nation.

Jayawardene was the less celebrated of the two, largely because of Sangakkara's all-round abilities and record in different countries.

Jayawardene did get most of his runs in helpful conditions, in the Indian subcontinent, but to term him a flat-track bully would be taking things too far.

The job was there to be done and he did it with perfection. His longevity in the sport is also something to be admired as Sri Lanka made a nearly seamless transition from the time of Arjuna Ranatunga and Aravinda de Silva with Jayawardene and Sangakkara as worthy successors.

Jayawardene finished his Test career with an average just shy of 50 and his knock of 374 against South Africa in 2006 is still the highest score by a right handed batsman in the history of Test cricket.

#4 Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Shivnarine Chanderpaul was never someone who got his due - least of all from his home board, as the West Indies batsman was forced him into retirement without even a proper farewell after an international career that spanned over two decades.

Ridiculed for his unorthodox stance that at times even overshadowed his brilliance as a consistent batsman across the globe, Chanderpaul almost single-handedly carried the West Indies on his own shoulders following Brian Lara's retirement.

Fighting a lone battle as the once all-dominating Carribean side dived into mediocrity, Chanderpaul managed to hold his end together against the best of bowlers.

The interesting statistic that he has the most number of undefeated tons (17) points to the fact that he ran out of partners at the other end - a sign of Chanderpaul's superiority over his teammates.

He holds the record for the most Test runs at the No 5 spot (6883) and retired, or rather was forced to, with an average in excess of 50.

#5 Brian Lara

The Prince of the Carribean, as he was affectionately known, was a joy to watch with his unique style of play and was perhaps the one shining light for the West Indies when compared to their era of dominance which featured so many world-class players.

Question marks may be raised about his qualities as a leader, but there is no doubting his abilities with the bat. He was a true superstar of the game and a package of entertainment when he stepped out in the middle.

Fireworks followed more often than not and along with Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara, has taken the least number of innings (195) to reach the milestone of 10000 runs.

His match-winning performance of 153 not out against Australia in Bridgetown, Barbados in 1999 is considered by many as the finest innings in the history of Test cricket.

More than a decade has passed since Lara's last Test innings but he still holds the record for the highest individual score in the history of Test cricket.

His unbeaten knock of 400 against England was an innings which spoke volumes of his determination to stamp his name on the game, especially after Mathew Hayden had broken his previous world record.

An instant crowd-puller, Lara was well ahead of his times and a true legend of the game.

#6 Kumar Sangakkara

One of the most elegant players to have graced the game, Kumar Sangakkara holds a number of world records to his name.

As a matter of fact, he is still scoring runs at will in first-class cricket and T20 leagues across the world despite bidding adieu to international cricket more than two years ago.

He is the 5th leading run-scorer in the history of Test cricket and second in the run-charts in ODI cricket. He was also the Man-of-the-Match when Sri Lanka won the 2014 World T20 defeating India in the final.

Sangakkara's Test records are even more impressive as he holds the record for being the fastest to the landmark of 8000, 9000, 11000 and 12000 runs as well as being joint fastest to the 10000-run mark.

Always one for the big scores, he scored 11 double centuries during his career - second only to the great Sir Donald Bradman.

The fact that he also used to handle captaincy duties and also double up as a wicketkeeper, at least during the early part of his career, makes Sangakkara's numbers look even more impressive.

Giving up the wicketkeeping responsibilities did help his batting enormously and he simply got better with age and the way he is playing, one wonders whether he could have prolonged his international career a little further.

#7 Rahul Dravid

India's Mr. Dependable Rahul Dravid was a true gentleman of the game and one who rose to the occasion when his team wanted him the most.

Selfless as a player and skipper, Dravid's humility drew praise from not just his teammates but also from the opposition.

Regarded as a Test specialist in his early career, Dravid made a successful transition to the limited-overs format as well, achieving the landmark of 10000 runs in both the Test and ODI formats - something which only Lara and Tendulkar has managed to do.

In 2004, he became the first player to score a century in all the ten Test playing nations but what was more striking than the individual honours was the importance of his knocks.

He played a crucial role in India's famous comeback win against Australia partnering VVS Laxman at the Eden Gardens while he was also named Man of the Series as India fought toe-to-toe to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy Down Under in 2003/04.

Dravid doubled up as a wicketkeeper in ODI cricket during Sourav Ganguly's reign as skipper and also saw his batting position shifted around as the Indian team management aimed to find the right team balance.

It is this team player nature that sets Dravid apart from the rest and despite all that, his numbers are certainly the stuff of envy.

#8 Jacques Kallis

South Africa's Jacques Kallis is arguably the greatest all-rounder to have played the game and his sheer longevity in the game despite the dual responsibilities is something to admire about.

He was someone who was equally good with both and ball as well as in both the Test and ODI formats.

It might surprise a few that he is the third highest run-getter in Test cricket as he is very rarely talked about in the same league as some of the recognised top-order batsman.

Kallis also had the enviable quality of scoring big and has the second highest number of Test centuries at 45 - just six behind Sachin Tendulkar.

His conversion rate from 50s to 100s was pretty high and Kallis' presence always allowed South Africa to add an extra bowler or batsman in their playing eleven thus aiding the team to find the correct balance.

It is very rare to find a player of Kallis' consistency in all departments of the game as he was a good fielder in the slips as well.

No wonder the likes of Kevin Pietersen and Darryll Cullinan named Kallis as the greatest player to have played the game.

#9 Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting had the unenviable task of leading Australia after Steve Waugh's reign at the helm but it was a job, he performed with ease and with little effect on his performances with the bat.

His aggressive nature on the field didn't go down well with everyone but there is no denying the fact that he will go down in history as one of the greatest batsmen and captains in the history of the sport.

He is the only cricketer in history to be part of 100 Test wins and is also the most decorated captain in history having led Australia to success at the 2003 and 2007 World Cup.

Ponting, in his own words, has described that his promotion from the No 6 spot to the No 3 spot during the 2001 Ashes series, was the one decision that changed the fate of his Test career.

He ended up 13378 Test runs at an average in excess of above 50 and was a constant presence at the top of the ICC rankings. The numbers are incredible for a player who had his technical flaws but he overcame those shortcomings with his sheer determination and hunger for success.

#10 Sachin Tendulkar

The Indian batting maestro is arguably the greatest player to have ever graced the game of cricket and the innumerable records against his name look set to stand tall for a long time to come.

Leading run-scorer in both the Test and ODI format; most centuries in both formats; the only player with more than 30000 runs in international cricket - the list is endless and pretty exhausting, to say the least.

He has dismissed with disdain the best of bowlers - read, Shane Warne - and scored runs all across the globe. The longevity of his international career is astounding, considering how jam-packed India's tour calendar is.

Like Lara, Tendulkar was unsuccessful as a captain, but it takes little away from his credentials with the bat as he inspired a generation of upcoming cricketers in a nation which considers him next to God.

He scored 51 centuries in Test cricket and made the number four spot his own in the Indian Test side right from an early age. They say that statistics lie, but definitely not so in Tendulkar's case.

