10 players with the highest number of wickets in Test cricket

Bowlers are the unsung heroes in cricket. They toil hard, push their physical limits and over after over deliver their skills.

Bowling is tiring task and along with physical skills, it demands mental toughness as well. However, even after struggling hard, the bowlers seldom receive their credit. Most of the times, the batsmen bask in the glory while the bowlers go unnoticed.

Let us pay a tribute to these unsung heroes of cricket and talk about their glories achievements. wickets are an effective benchmark for judging the greatness of a bowler. So, here we talk about the 10 players who have picked the most number of wickets in Test cricket.

#10. Harbhajan Singh

The off-spinner with the most Test wickets, Harbhajan Singh made it to India's Test team because he possessed the 'doosra', a special delivery for an off-spinner which works like a googly.

He made his Test debut in 1998, but it was the Test series against Australia in 2001, that gave the status of a superstar. He took 32 wickets in that series along with a hat-trick and became India's lead spinner for the next decade along with Anil Kumble.

He was often criticized for his narrow-minded bowling approach, but he did possess incredible flight and loop. On his day, his top-spinners would rip apart defenses of the batsmen and his variations would be unreadable.

Harbhajan has 417 Test wickets in 190 innings and also enjoyed tremendous success in the shorter format of the game as well.

#9. Shaun Pollock

There was nothing mysterious about Shaun Pollock's bowling. His pace limitations were well known and his ability to swing the ball in the both ways was popular as well.

But even then the South African pacer found a way of harassing the batsmen in every game and claimed wickets at regular intervals. Maybe it was his consistency or maybe it was his accuracy or it could be his enormous physical strength that kept him strong even after hundred Tests. But whatever it was, it enabled Pollock to ink his name as one of the greatest pace bowlers ever to walk on the earth and he finished with 421 Test wickets.

Pollock is the first South African to claim 400 wickets and also has 16 five-wicket hauls to his name in 202 innings.Shaun Pollock is South Africa's highest wicket-taker in Tests

