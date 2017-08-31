10 most controversial umpiring decisions of all time

Umpiring errors are common and acceptable. But some sparked controversies and became famous. What are top 10 blunders by umpires?

Umpire Aleem Dar is an experienced campaigner but has seen his fair share of controversial decisions

Of all jobs, umpiring is arguably the toughest on a cricket field. Cricket isn't a slow sport and hence the action takes play quickly leaving the umpire little time to make his judgment.

Also unlike other sports, cricket matches stretch for a long duration and it is challenging for a human to keep his/her concentration intact. Hence, umpiring mistakes are common and an occasional error is digested without any fuzz by the players and the spectators.

But at several times the enormity of the errors committed by umpires has shocked the cricket world. On various occasions, umpires made decisions that were beyond logic and sense.

Also, some decisions ended up altering the fate of the contest, and hence were scrutinized immensely.

Let us take a look at ten such decisions that were controversial and became a talking point in cricket.

#10. Stuart Broad given not-out- vs Australia, 2013, at Nottingham

Australia enjoyed an upper hand in the first Ashes Test of 2013 courtesy of an effective first-inning lead and England's batting collapse in the second innings added to their dominance.

Ian Bell and Stuart Broad tried arresting the damage and stitched a vital partnership. Just when Broad looked set, Ashton Agar, Australia's debutant spun a delivery enough to trouble Broad.

The English batsman tried cutting the ball but could only find an edge which kissed the wicket-keeper's gloves and settled into the hands of Michael Clarke, standing at first slip.

All Australian players started celebrations as they had made the decisive break-through but to their utter disappointment, the umpire Aleem Dar was unmoved.

Dar failed to see the edge which was clearly visible and Broad was lucky to get a reprieve. This decision cost Australia dearly as the left-hander added 28 more runs before departing and the visitors lost the match by 14 runs.

#9. Geoff Lawson not adjudged hit-wicket, vs West Indies, 1984

​





In November 1984 at Brisbane, Geoff Lawson was arguably the luckiest man. Michael Holding's terrific pace pushed Lawson back in his crease and the Aussie batsman ended up breaking the wickets with his feet. The West Indies fielders appealed for hit-wicket but the square leg umpire gave his dissent and walked to the crease to pick the bails.

In the next over, the ordeal was repeated. Lawson once again went back and ended up breaking the wickets. Once again the Umpire nodded his head and resumed the game after setting the stumps right.

The West Indies fielders protested in vain, but Lawson didn't mind the umpire's judgment.

#8. Ramnaresh Sarwan runout but not out, vs Zimbabwe, 2013

In the 31st over of West Indies' innings against Zimbabwe, Ramnaresh Sarwan drove Chibhaba towards mid-off and set for a quick run.

To Sarwan's surprise the man at extra cover, Chikabva was too quick and collected the ball in no time. And to make matters worse for the batsman, he made a direct hit at the non-striker's end.

Sarwan hadn't anticipated this agile fielding effort and when the ball crashed on to the stumps, he was well short of the crease. But the drama was yet to unfold.

Zimbabwe fielders appealed for the run-out, the umpire said not-out and the game resumed. Nobody from the field protested against the decision while the members of Zimbabwe team management couldn't believe their luck as they watched the blunder with horror in the replays.

#7.Rob Bailey given out, vs West Indies, in 1989

Can excessive appealing change an umpire's decision? Ask Rob Bailey, as he found that out the tough way against West Indies in 1989.

Bailey was facing Curtly Ambrose when one delivery sneaked through his defence and went past the pads to the wicket-keeper. There was a definite sound and West Indies players went up appealing for a catch.

However, the umpire Barker thought the sound came as the ball kissed the pads and had almost turned down the appeal when Viv Richards came charging down from the slip region.

Intimidated by Richards' aggressive appeal, Barker changed his mind and raised the finger.

​

#6.Technology surprises Usman Khawaja in 2013 at Manchester

​





To those who think technology can wipe out all mistakes from cricket, Usman Khawaja's dismissal against England in the Manchester Test in 2013 is a must-watch.

