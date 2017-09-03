10 least injury-prone players in cricket

​

The importance fitness in any sport cannot be stressed enough. The fitter you are, the better you play and the longer you play. Fitness leads to flexibility, endurance and strength which plays a big role in the present day sport.

In Cricket, fitness has become a part and a regular routine of every cricketer’s life. Different cricketers follow different fitness regimes in order to stay injury free and maintain their physiques. To perform well and have that extra edge, players have realised the importance of staying fit.

Longevity is key in any sport and cricket is no different. Players strive to stay injury-free so that they can last for that time. There have been quite a few players in the history of the game who managed to keep themselves injury-free for a long period.

Meet 10 such players of recent times who are least injury-prone.

#10 Virat Kohli

It is no secret that Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers today. In fact, he sets very high standards for himself and he has created a benchmark of sorts for the entire Indian team. Kohli has often said he credits his on-field success to his work-ethics off the field and how he maintains his body and takes his fitness regime very seriously.

Kohli who was a chubby cricketer when he first stepped on to international cricket, realised fitness is a key attribute of the sport after an ordinary IPL in 2012. Kohli has played 54 consecutive Tests between November 2011 and March 2017.

In March this year, Kohli missed a Test against Australia (4th Test in Dharamshala) owing to a shoulder injury which he sustained while fielding in the 3rd Test at Ranchi. He had sprinted about 35-40 metres and put in a dive in order to save a boundary. As he dived, he landed heavily on his right shoulder. This was the only instance where Kohli missed a game due to injury.

The Indian captain, who has now played international cricket for 9 years, has managed to stay fit and has been a very important member of the Indian side.

#9 MS Dhoni

If Virat Kohli is the fitness freak of the Indian team, former captain MS Dhoni is not far behind. Though he does not show it, he too follows a strict fitness routine.

Dhoni has stayed injury-free for most parts of his career. It was only in 2013 and 2014, he was a bit unfortunate. In 2013, in the first match of the Tri-series in the West Indies, Dhoni injured his right hamstring while batting. While he was ruled out of the entire series, he made an unlikely comeback in the final and scored a match-winning 45 to help India clinch the Tri-series.

