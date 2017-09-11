10 greatest Pakistani cricketers of all time

​

No other team in international cricket is as unpredictable as Pakistan. The sub-continent nation is known for winning games from nowhere and also have a history of losing games from a winning position.

But throughout their journey in international cricket, Pakistan has remained a highly entertaining team and has reaped heavy success. The reason behind Pak's glorious run in international cricket is the quality of cricketer's that have represented the nation.

Pace bowlers are USP of Pakistan and they also have quality batsmen and spinners. But who are Pakistan's greatest cricketers of all times?

#10.Fazal Mahmood

Pakistan's first match-winner, Fazal Mahmood bowled with pace and venom to ensure Pakistan tasted significant success during their initial years in international cricket.

Fazal picked 12 wickets against India in 1952, in Pakistan's only second Test and took 13 wickets against Australia and also 12 wickets against England to help Pakistan register their maiden victories against the respective nations.

He ended his career with 139 wickets in 34 Tests and has a bowling average of 24.70. He captained Pakistan for 10 Tests as well.

#9. Abdul Qadir

A leg-spin bowler of supreme quality, Abdul Qadir had all the qualities to become the greatest spinner from Pakistan. He had immense variety, an impeccable control over his variations, and a massive heart that enabled him to challenge the batsmen.

He claimed nine wickets in an inning against England, the best bowling figures by a Pakistani and ended that series with thirty wickets in three Tests. He has 368 international wickets and an impressive average of 26.16 in ODI cricket.

#8. Inzamam-ul-Haq

