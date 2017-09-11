10 greatest Pakistani cricketers of all time

No other team in international cricket is as unpredictable as Pakistan. The sub-continent nation is known for winning games from nowhere and also have a history of losing games from a winning position.
But throughout their journey in international cricket, Pakistan has remained a highly entertaining team and has reaped heavy success. The reason behind Pak's glorious run in international cricket is the quality of cricketer's that have represented the nation.
Pace bowlers are USP of Pakistan and they also have quality batsmen and spinners. But who are Pakistan's greatest cricketers of all times?
#10.Fazal Mahmood
Pakistan's first match-winner, Fazal Mahmood bowled with pace and venom to ensure Pakistan tasted significant success during their initial years in international cricket.
Fazal picked 12 wickets against India in 1952, in Pakistan's only second Test and took 13 wickets against Australia and also 12 wickets against England to help Pakistan register their maiden victories against the respective nations.
He ended his career with 139 wickets in 34 Tests and has a bowling average of 24.70. He captained Pakistan for 10 Tests as well.
#9. Abdul Qadir
A leg-spin bowler of supreme quality, Abdul Qadir had all the qualities to become the greatest spinner from Pakistan. He had immense variety, an impeccable control over his variations, and a massive heart that enabled him to challenge the batsmen.
He claimed nine wickets in an inning against England, the best bowling figures by a Pakistani and ended that series with thirty wickets in three Tests. He has 368 international wickets and an impressive average of 26.16 in ODI cricket.
#8. Inzamam-ul-Haq
With his massive physique, Inzamam-ul-Haq dominated bowlers across the world for more than a decade and emerged as one of the finest batsmen against pace bowlers. He could whip, pull and flick the ball nonchalantly and was equally authoritative against the spinners.
He scored 8830 runs in Tests at an average close to fifty and has piled up more than ten thousand runs in ODI cricket, a feat that makes him one of the best batsmen ever produced by Pakistan.
#7. Zaheer Abbas
Zaheer Abbas scored more than five thousand Test runs at an average of 44.79 with 12 hundreds. But more than his runs, what made Abbas a true legend is the manner in which he accumulated them.
At the crease, Abbas was serenely calm but had complete control over the situation and could dominate the spinners and the pacers with ease. Known as the Asian Bradman, he was elegant and highly stylish.
#6. Waqar Younis
When Waqar Younis bowled, it was a sight not to miss because he could not only bowl fast and generate swing but he could also pitch the ball wherever he wished to.
At his peak, Waqar was simply unplayable as the ball generally swung late and most often landed on the batsman's boots or at the base of the leg-stump.
Waqar has 373 Test wickets and 416 ODI wickets which include 35 international five-wicket hauls.
#5. Hanif Mohammad
Hanif Mohammad first scored a mammoth inning of 337 against West Indies in 1957/8 and then scored a knock of 499, the then highest score in first-class cricket in 1958/9. These two innings that signified tremendous patience and grit made him Pakistan's first cricket superstar and his batting heroics made the game popular among the masses. Thus was born the legend of Hanif.
In a career spanning for 55 Tests, the Pakistani opener scored 3915 runs at an average of 43.98 with 27 scores of fifty-plus in 97 innings. In first-class cricket, he has amassed 55 centuries at an average of 52.32.
#4. Younis Khan
Since 2010, cricket in Pakistan has become chaotic courtesy of security concerns and issues in the administration. Cricketers have found it extremely difficult to focus on their games as distractions are plenty.
However, amidst this despair, one cricketer kept on scoring runs and became the first Pakistani batsman to reach the milestone of ten thousand runs. Younus Khan, the underrated and uncelebrated Pakistani batsman has hundreds in all Test playing nations, a triple-hundred under his belt and several other accolades.
His tally of 34 Test hundreds is impressive as well and he has scored more than seven thousand runs in ODI cricket.
#3. Javed Miandad
Javed Miandad was a dangerous combination. His batting was explosive and his mind calm. He had all the shots in the book but he didn't need all of them to annoy the bowlers as his street-smart mind and behaviour did the trick most often.
Miandad was Pakistan's highest run scorer during his career and most of his runs came when the team was in trouble. His last-ball six to win the game against India made him Pakistan's national hero and his tally of 8832 Test runs at an average of 52.57 reflects his batting prowess.
#2. Wasim Akram
There was swing, there was pace and there was accuracy. Wasim Akram packed all these aspects in his bowling and tormented batsmen across the globe.
He specialized in two weapons, the yorker and reverse swing which is the most difficult to bowl and also the most difficult to play.
A tally of 414 Test wickets and 502 ODI wickets puts Akram among the best bowlers in cricket and his two wickets in two balls in the final of the 1992 world cup tilted the trophy in Pakistan's favor.
#1. Imran Khan
Arguably the greatest all-rounder produced by Pakistan and also the greatest captain from the country, Imran Khan was responsible for their world cup title victory in 1992.
The charismatic leader and all-rounder has more than 500 international wickets to his name and seven thousand plus runs. But more than his runs or wickets, his biggest impact lies in the transformation he led in Pakistan cricket.
His flamboyance and larger than life image pumped confidence in Pakistani team and lifted them up. He was also a crowd-puller and his heroics against England in 1977 and West Indies have given him a legendary stature.