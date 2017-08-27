10 fastest centuries in Test cricket

​

Test cricket is supposed to be slow and dull. It may be a stimulating contest of skills but on the surface, it is not the most entertaining.

But there are exceptions. Who says Test cricket cannot be fun and interesting? Meet these batsmen who poured life in Test cricket with their aggressive batting and free flowing strokes.

This is a collection of the top ten fastest hundreds in Tests. Check which attacking batsman has made it to this elite club.

In the second Test against New Zealand in 1976, Majid Khan was out for 98 runs on the first day. The pain of missing out on a ton was monumental and Majid came back with more determination in the third Test.

The result? He slammed a 74-ball hundred in Test and that too before lunch on day one. Brutal would be an understatement for Majid's assault at Karachi as after witnessing that knock, Kiwi bowlers were done and dusted.

Majid was strong on both sides of the ground, but his command over his drives was impeccable. He slammed 18 fours and two sixes during his aggressive innings and blasted the new ball to all parts of the corner.

He was finally done in by Collinge when he was playing on 112.

The combination of a pacy Perth wicket, Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson is a nightmare for any batsman. The pace bowling duo loved bowling ferociously fast and the WACA pitch added fuel to their fire. On the Perth wicket, courtesy of these pacers, Australia tormented visiting teams.

But in 1975, Roy Fredericks had some other ideas. The West Indies opener not only survived the ordeal but also smashed the pacers with his powerful yet short arms. Responding to Australia's 329, the visitors were 130 for one wicket in 14 overs till lunch on day two and the reason for this tremendous batting display was Fredericks who completed his fifty in 31 balls and hundred in 71 balls.

The opener was dismissed after scoring 169 runs from 145 balls but by that time, West Indies' first inning total had gone beyond Australia's reach.

On a batting friendly WACA wicket in 2009, Australia slammed 520 runs without any batsman scoring a hundred. West Indies' response to this mountain of runs wasn't just exciting but sensational as well.

Chris Gayle, who is known for his power-hitting in the shorter format of the game, proved his mettle against the red ball and stripped Australian bowlers of their glories by scoring a 70-ball hundred.

In the second Test, Gayle had displayed his patience by scoring a calm knock of 165 but at Perth, he exhibited his range and power. He was especially severe against anything that was pitched up and with his strong arms, deposited the ball in the stands in a nonchalant fashion.

His attack failed to get any support from his team-mates and West Indies lost the match by 35 runs.

#7 David Warner- 69 balls

India's tour of Australia in 2012 was a nightmare as the visitors were thrashed by the hosts. Australia dominated the series but their finest moment of dominance arrived on the first day of the third Test.

India had lost the first two Tests and once again their batting crumbled in the first innings of the third Test. India were all-out for 161 and to annihilate the visitors, David Warner came to crease.

Warner, who was stamped as a limited-overs batsman in his early days, was proving his calibre in Test cricket and he chose this Test to exhibit his efficiency.

Warner smashed Umesh Yadav in his first spell and tore apart Vinay Kumar who was playing his maiden Test. The Aussie opener brought his fifty off just 36 balls and went on to score his hundred off 69 balls on the first day of the Test itself.

Warner fell to Ishant Sharma while batting on 180. The assault from Warner was responsible for India getting demolished in only three days.

#6 Shivnarine Chanderpaul- 69 balls

A surprise name in the list, Shivnarine Chanderpaul is famous for his slow-paced and patient batting. He is seldom associated with aggressive batting as he takes very few risks in Tests.

But all these notions were broken as Chanderpaul surprised the Australian team as well as the rest of the world at his home ground, Guyana in 2003.

In the first Test of the series, Australian pacers wrecked West Indies' batting line-up and when Chanderpaul arrived at the crease, his team was tottering at four for 47. Soon, the situation deteriorated further as Brian Lara departed leaving the hosts at five down for 53.

Sensing the lack of support from other end and Australia's all-out aggression, Chanderpaul switched on his beast mode and started throwing his bat at anything that was bowled at him.

The left-hander was strong on the leg-side while his back-foot play was exciting to watch. He offered several chances during his inning but Australia failed to cash in on any of them. The West Indian produced his hundred off just 69 balls and was soon dismissed as Andy Bichel trapped him in front of the wickets.

#5 Jack Gregory- 67 balls

The Test was played on a batting wicket and Jack Gregory was dropped thrice during his innings. But these facts cannot undermine the value of Gregory's 67-ball hundred, which remained the fastest hundred in Test cricket for more than six decades.

In the second Test of their tour to South Africa in 1921, Australia won the toss and found themselves at a position of two down for 128.

In walked Gregory who started playing his shots from the beginning and pressured the hosts. He was bold, aggressive and came with a clear mindset. He reached his hundred off 67 balls, a world record at that time and set the foundation for a big total for the visitors.

Gregory reached his hundred in 70 minutes, and till date, no other batsman has scored a hundred before 70 minutes.

#4 Adam Gilchrist- 57 balls

Adam Gilchrist was the perfect boom and bust batsman. He batted in only one gear and had only one objective; to smash the bowlers. The height of his batting prowess arrived when he slammed a 57-ball century against England in 2006 at Perth.

In the third Test, Australia gained a small first inning lead but they capitalised on it in their second innings as their top order produced big knocks.

When Gilchrist arrived at the crease, the hosts were already 400 runs ahead and were in a safe position. The left-hander inflicted further damage on the visitors by scoring quick runs. The declaration was round the corner and hence, Gilly went after every English bowler. He pulled and punched the pacers and went down the track against the spinners.

He was audacious, aggressive and unstoppable. The hundred came off just 57 balls, the second quickest of that time, and it was enough to push England out of the contest.

#3 Misbah-ul-Haq- 57 balls

Misbah-ul-Haq's ability to hit massive sixes is well-known but he used this skill economically and most of the time, was content with batting defensively. His slow batting-style gave him the nickname 'tuk-tuk' but in 2014, he decided to show the world his hitting abilities.

In the second Test against Australia at Abu Dhabi, Pakistan was 461 runs ahead when Misbah came to bat in the second innings. He had already slammed a hundred in the first innings and was in the middle just to score some quick runs before the declaration.

The Aussie bowling attack which was already tired had nothing in the store to stop Misbah who made the most of the situation by scoring a 100 off just 56 balls..

Misbah played his favorite heaves on the leg-slide and was bold enough to step down the pitch when the opportunity arrived.

The right-hand batsman's quick hundred sealed Pakistan's victory and it also created a new identity for Misbah.

#2 Viv Richards- 56 balls

Viv Richards was cricket's first flamboyant batsman who had the skill to combine style with aggression and swag. When he batted, runs flowed off the willow and the bowlers looked clueless. The best of Richards came against England in the 5th Test in 1986.

West Indies had won all four previous Tests and hence the final match was a dead-rubber. The hosts earned a massive first inning lead and the fate of the Test became evident.

However, Richards decided to pour some entertainment into the game and came to bat in the second innings. He smashed everything that was bowled to him and to his luck, even the mishits went for boundaries.

It was Richards' day and there was no stopping to him as he scored the fastest hundred. He slammed seven sixes and seven fours during his innings of 58 balls.

#1 Brendon McCullum- 54 balls

What is the best way to finish your career? A hundred, a double-hundred or the quickest hundred in Test cricket? A career that was synonymous with aggression, came to an end with what is statistically the most aggressive knock in Test cricket.

Brendon McCullum walked to the crease in 2016 at Christchurch against Australia, in what was his last Test appearance.

After losing the toss on a bowling friendly surface, New Zealand were three down for 32 runs in 19 overs. Australia were all over the hosts when McCullum took his guard. The Kiwi skipper batted the way he is known for and rescued his team by producing a fine counter-attacking punch.

He 21 fours and six sixes in his blitzkrieg inning and tore apart a bowling artillery that consisted of Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson, and Nathan Lyon. He reached his hundred off just 54 balls and that too in style. He hammered Pattinson for a four through the covers and soaked in the wild applause generated by the crowd in the stadium.

New Zealand eventually lost the Test, but McCullum inked his name in history the history books.

​