10 fastest bowlers in Indian history

Nothing sets cricket on fire better than genuine pace bowling. The 5.75-ounce leather sphere kissing the deck and searing past the batsman, beating his edge, is one of the most fascinating sights on cricket.

But like other good things, pace bowling too is rare. Bowling at speed is an art as well as a science and hence it requires years of practice to break the speed barrier. India always had an obsession with pace as the nation hasn't produced pace bowlers consistently.

However, some pace bowlers from this country went on to become world class pacers courtesy of their sheer ability to run in and deliver balls at sensational pace.

We take a look at the ten fastest bowlers in India.

#10. RP Singh

A genuine pacer who didn't blossom as much as he was expected to, RP Singh did have all the ingredients needed for a quality pacer. Injuries affected RP's pace but he could bend his back and trouble the batsman with his pace.

He featured in only 14 Tests and 58 ODIs and has 124 international wickets.

During the Australia series, he clocked the 147 kmph mark. However, he lacked consistency and soon had to drop his pace.

#9. Mohammad Shami

A bowler with a clean action, clear state of mind and who put in plenty of hard work, it is no surprise that Mohammad Shami finds himself a spot in the list of India's fastest bowlers.

The right-arm pacer has terrific stamina and control that allows him to bowl probing lines over after over without losing the steam. He consistently bowls over 140 kmph mark and in overseas conditions where the pitches suit pace bowling, his speed can reach up to 146 kmph.

#8. Zaheer Khan

