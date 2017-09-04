10 fastest bowlers in Indian history

Nothing sets cricket on fire better than genuine pace bowling. The 5.75-ounce leather sphere kissing the deck and searing past the batsman, beating his edge, is one of the most fascinating sights on cricket.
But like other good things, pace bowling too is rare. Bowling at speed is an art as well as a science and hence it requires years of practice to break the speed barrier. India always had an obsession with pace as the nation hasn't produced pace bowlers consistently.
However, some pace bowlers from this country went on to become world class pacers courtesy of their sheer ability to run in and deliver balls at sensational pace.
We take a look at the ten fastest bowlers in India.
#10. RP Singh
A genuine pacer who didn't blossom as much as he was expected to, RP Singh did have all the ingredients needed for a quality pacer. Injuries affected RP's pace but he could bend his back and trouble the batsman with his pace.
He featured in only 14 Tests and 58 ODIs and has 124 international wickets.
During the Australia series, he clocked the 147 kmph mark. However, he lacked consistency and soon had to drop his pace.
#9. Mohammad Shami
A bowler with a clean action, clear state of mind and who put in plenty of hard work, it is no surprise that Mohammad Shami finds himself a spot in the list of India's fastest bowlers.
The right-arm pacer has terrific stamina and control that allows him to bowl probing lines over after over without losing the steam. He consistently bowls over 140 kmph mark and in overseas conditions where the pitches suit pace bowling, his speed can reach up to 146 kmph.
#8. Zaheer Khan
India's most successful and popular pacer after Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan relied less on pace and more on the swing to annihilate batsmen.
The left-hander was a master of swing bowling and could trouble the batsmen in all conditions. Frequent injuries forced him to drop his pace in the later stages of his career, but during his initial years, he easily broke the barrier of 140 kmph.
He once bowled at 146 kmph to demonstrate his skills of pace bowling.
#7. S Sreesanth
S Sreesanth's wrist position won him many accolades, and honed his pace bowling. He bowled an impeccable out-swinger which troubled high-quality batsmen as well.
On his day, Sreesanth could wreak havoc, as he did against South Africa in the Johannesburg Test in 2006, claiming five wickets. However, his promising career ended abruptly due to match-fixing in the IPL.
In 27 Tests, he claimed 87 wickets and touched the 149 kmph which reflected his bowling prowess.
#6. Ashish Nehra
Being a left-arm pacer, Ashish Nehra could bring the ball back into the right-hander at an awkward angle. This ability is one of the key reasons behind his success in international cricket.
But along with swing, he could also bowl at an express pace that made things even more difficult for the batsmen. And on surfaces that aided his style of bowling, he was devastating as he displayed in the 2003 world cup.
In the same tournament against Zimbabwe, he bowled at 149.7 kmph at Durban.
#5. Mohammad Nissar
Hailed as India's first genuine pace bowler, Mohammad Nissar had the ability to beat the batsman with his pace alone. The fact that 13 of his 25 Test wickets were either bowled or leg-before testify the quality of his pace bowling.
Some considered him faster than Harold Larwood, the pacer from England. Nissar played only six Tests but his strike rate of 48.4 suggests he was capable of a lot more damage.
He had a massive physique that added to the terror he created in the minds of the batsmen. In the semi-final match against Sind in Ranji trophy in 1938/9, he grabbed six wickets to rout the batting team for 23 runs.
#4. Umesh Yadav
Umesh Yadav brings to the table a combination which is rare in Indian cricket. He combines pace with effective control. He made his mark in domestic cricket courtesy of his express speeds but soon realised that to strive in international cricket he needed more than just raw pace.
Hence he worked hard on his accuracy, swing, and fitness and has emerged as a reliable pacer for all formats. Like other pacers, he too was expensive during his initial years but now with improved bowling action, he has learned the skill of keeping the batsmen quiet.
In the tri-series in Australia in 2012, he bowled at 152.5 kmph against Sri Lanka at Brisbane.
#3. Varun Aaron
Varun Aaron was fast-tracked into India's national team based on his impressive bowling performances in domestic cricket where he consistently bowled above 140 kmph.
And when offered a place in India's ODI and Test team, he didn't disappoint. He bowled with pace for which he was known for but lacked accuracy and control. He proved to be too expensive on several occasions and also had injury issues. Thus the selectors moved ahead with him.
During the ODI series with Sri Lanka in 2014, he bowled at 152.5 kmph to showcase his talent.
#2. Ishant Sharma
Ishant Sharma rose to prominence due to his ability to generate awkward bounce and his probing in-swingers which kept the batsmen on their toes. However, along with these weapons, he also has genuine pace that surprises the batsmen.
The right-arm bowler, when on a song can extract help from the surface and his tall body enhances his pace. His bowling during the CB series in 2008 is regarded as one of his finest performances and during that series, he clocked 150 kmph frequently.
Against Australia at Adelaide, he bowled at 152.6 kmph to become a leading pace bowler in India.
#1. Javagal Srinath
For those who didn't see Javagal Srinath bowl, his name at the top will come as a surprise, but those who saw him bowl will consider this as nothing but the due appreciation which the pacer demands.
Srinath during his peak was one of the best pace bowlers in world cricket. His smooth action enabled him to pump pace in his deliveries while his accuracy ensured desired results. He spearheaded India's pace department during the 1990's and ended with 236 wickets in 67 Tests.
During the 1999 world cup, against Pakistan, he bowled at 154.5 Kmph to stamp his reputation as India's fastest bowler.