10 family connections in cricket you probably didn't know about

One of the most common adages in the game is 'Cricket runs in the family'. While the simultaneous presence of popular brothers and father-son duos have been documented extensively across the globe, there are also numerous other types of relationships between plenty of accomplished cricketers.

Those bonds have not quite gained the same attention as the widespread relations.

Here are ten such familial connections between some of the most famous cricketers to grace the game.

#10 Sunil Gavaskar and Gundappa Viswanath

During the 70s, the ubiquitous debate in Indian cricket circles surrounded Sunil Gavaskar and Gundappa Viswanath. Opinions were always divided as to who was the better batsman. While many felt that the former was technically peerless, there were also those who pointed to the latter's contributions in matches won.

Aside from being the two batting stalwarts of Indian cricket for a lengthy span of time, there is also another bond which connects the two icons. Viswanath is married to Gavaskar's sister Kavita. The Mumbaikar's respect for his former team mate can be discerned from the fact that he named his son Rohan Jaivishwa Gavaskar.

While the Rohan part was Sunil's homage to the iconic Rohan Kanhai, the legendary batsman paid tribute to ML Jaisimha and Viswanath as well.

#9 Brian Lara and Darren Bravo

When Darren Bravo burst on to the international arena during an ODI against India at Kingston in 2009, he made the onlookers sit up and take notice. From the high backlift to the graceful cuts, the left-hander appeared to be a carbon-copy of the seemingly inimitable Brian Lara.

Maybe the astonishing similarity in the two left-handers' style of batting arose from their familial ties. Apart from being the half-brother of all-rounder and fellow West Indies team mate Dwayne Bravo, Darren is also the first cousin of Lara.

#8 Babar Azam and Akmal Family

The Akmal brothers are Babar Azam's cousins More

