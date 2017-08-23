10 established batsmen who have scored more ODI ducks than 100s

Over the past two decades or so, we have seen many great batsmen light up the field in ODIs with their performance with the bat.
Each country has produced great batsmen who have taken the cricketing world by storm and decimated opposition bowlers on their given day.
Despite consistently performing well and scoring many centuries for their respective countries, there are a few number of batsmen who hold the unfortunate record of scoring more ducks than international centuries.
Here is a list of 10 such batsmen.
Please note: We have selected batsmen who have scored more than 10 international ODI centuries.
Sanath Jayasuriya
One of the most destructive opening batsmen of his time, Sanath Jayasuriya was one of the greatest ever Sri Lankan batsmen to have played the game.
He was known as the Matara Mauler due to his ability to decimate the opposition bowling attack with ease. He took on the world’s best bowlers with ease and gave them nightmares with his attacking style of play.
He was the captain of the Sri Lankan side for a long time as well and guided them to the World Cup semi-final in 2003, where they ended up losing to Australia.
At times, he would look to go big right from the first ball of the innings and while that paid off on a number of occasions, he himself had to pay the price at times by getting dismissed on the very first delivery which he faced.
This led to a higher number of ducks than centuries for former Sri Lankan captain. In his illustrious career, he has featured in 445 ODIs for the Islanders and while he has 28 centuries to his name, he, unfortunately, has 34 ducks as well.
Inzamam ul Haq
The bulky man from Multan was one of the best captains to emerge from Pakistan and led the side to numerous victories both home and away during his tenure.
Apart from being a great captain, he was one of the best batsmen present in the Pakistan cricket team as well. He was aggressive in his approach and was able to take the game away from the opposition on his day.
The only downside to his style of play was that he was a bad runner between the wickets and lazy on the field as well.
Despite being one of the greatest Pakistani batsmen, he is one of the very few batsmen who holds the unfortunate record of having more ducks than centuries in ODIs. He featured in 378 ODIs for Pakistan and while he has ten centuries to his name, he has twenty ducks to his name as well.
Herschelle Gibbs
Another explosive batsman, Herschelle Gibbs was a prominent figure in the South African batting line-up for a long time.
He gave the Proteas a much-needed start at the top of the order on a number of occasions and helped them achieve many run chases as well.
His exploits in the world record chase back in 2006 will not be forgotten for years to come and will go down as one of the greatest ODI innings of all time.
However, the only problem with the batting was that he was a bit erratic and that went against him at times. He is one of the very few South African batsmen who has more ducks to his name than centuries.
However, the difference is not much as he has 22 ducks when compared to 21 centuries.
Adam Gilchrist
Yet another explosive batsman on the list, Adam Gilchrist was arguably the greatest wicket keeper-batsman of his time.
While he gave the Kangaroos an explosive start at the beginning of the innings in ODIs, he lit up the lower middle order in Tests.
He would attack the bowlers right from the beginning of the innings and while that paid off on a number of occasions, it also led to his quick dismissal many times. While he scored 16 centuries in the 287 matches played, he scored 19 ducks as well.
Aravinda de Silva
One of the greatest ever Sri Lankan batsmen to have played the game, Aravinda de Silva led the side for a few years as well. He was a part of the Sri Lankan team which lifted their maiden World Cup win back in 1996 and played a huge role in establishing Sri Lanka as one of the top cricket playing nations as well.
An extremely calm and collective batsman, de Silva provided a lot of stability in the middle order and single-handedly took Sri Lanka to numerous victories.
However, he had the knack of getting dismissed early as well and thus; he had more ducks to his name than international centuries. He scored 17 ducks in comparison to the 11 centuries in the 308 matches he played for Sri Lanka.
Rahul Dravid
Also known as the Wall of Indian cricket, Rahul Dravid is arguably the greatest Test batsmen India has produced. However, his performances in the shorter format of the game were not nearly as good as his Test performances.
Despite that, he managed to put on a good show for the Men in Blue in the middle order and showed his explosive nature at times as well.
While he boasts 36 Test centuries, he has three times less number of centuries in ODIs. He is one of the very few Indian batsmen who holds the unfortunate record of having more number of ducks to his name than centuries. He has 13 ducks in comparison to his dozen centuries.
Mahela Jayawardene
This former Sri Lankan skipper was one of the best middle order batsmen to play for Sri Lanka. He led the side to the World Cup final in 2007 where they ended up losing to Australia. He formed a formidable partnership with Kumar Sangakkara and the duo helped their side achieve numerous victories over the years.
After his retirement a couple of years ago, he left a void in the middle order which has not been filled yet. Interestingly, he could walk back into the Sri Lankan side and probably be their best batsman once again.
Surprisingly, he has been dismissed for 0 on many occasions and thus has 9 more ducks than centuries in his ODI career.
He has played a mammoth 448 ODIs for the Lankans and has scored 12650 runs. He has scored 19 centuries and has been dismissed for naught on 28 occasions.
Chris Gayle
Swashbuckling batsman and self-proclaimed Universe Boss, Chris Gayle has dismantled every opposition bowling line-up possible. One of the most destructive batsmen of all time, Gayle has takes the game away from the opposition when he gets going.
He made the T20 format his own scoring more than 10000 runs in the format. He has had a glorious ODI career as he has played almost 300 matches for the Caribbean nation.
For someone as explosive as him, his strike rate in ODIs is surprisingly low, at 85.11. He also holds the unfortunate record of having more ducks to his name than centuries. In comparison to the 22 centuries he has scored, he has been dismissed for a duck on 23 occasions.
Nathan Astle
A decently aggressive middle order batsman, Nathan Astle was one of the most underrated cricketers of his generation.
He was the glue that held the New Zealand middle order together and formed a formidable partnership with other Kiwi batsmen such as Stephen Fleming and Craig McMillan.
In a career which spanned over twelve years, he played 223 ODIs for the Blackcaps and scored 7090 runs at an average of 34.92. He scored 16 centuries during this time and was dismissed for naught on 19 occasions.
Yuvraj Singh
One of the greatest ODI batsmen to have played for India, Yuvraj Singh still continues to play a part in India’s success today.
A big match player, Yuvraj’s temperament has been magnificent as he has always performed on the big stage. He was one of India’s best batsmen in the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 World Cup as well.
He made a comeback to the ODI squad earlier this year after a gap of four years and went on to achieve his highest ever ODI score against England in Cuttack. He followed that up with a decent Champions Trophy campaign with an excellent half century against Pakistan.
In total, he has played 304 matches for India and has amassed 8701 runs. While he has 14 centuries to his name, he has been dismissed for a duck on 18 occasions.