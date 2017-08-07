10 cricketers who could be future World Cup Captains

Captaincy, like coaching, varies significantly from team to team and the level the team plays at. When it comes to team sports, cricket differs greatly from others when you look at the role of the captain. In football, the captain is a formal leader on the pitch, and a role model off it, but the way a team plays and the major decisions taken during a game are contemplated by the coach. In cricket, on the other hand, the captain pulls the strings. An effective captain is invaluable to the team and its performance outcomes. They will seek to lead by example, to motivate and to inspire the team to successful performances.
Over the years, the world of cricket has come to witness several able captains, each renowned for their own unique attributes. While some skippers are renowned for their aggression, the others are feared by the opposition for their cool as a cucumber demeanor. But what they have in common is their hunger to win; refusing to back down, regardless of the situation as their underlying motive is to see their country victorious at the highest level.
Being handed the baton of captaincy is a matter of pride and honor for any player. Being captain, however, isn't all fun and games, as they're meant to shoulder responsibility when things aren't going smoothly. Currently, all the top cricket teams in the world are headed by able men, who have proved their worth time and again. However, with their reign not expected to last forever, here's a look at the plausible future world cricket captains.
Peter Handscomb (Australia)
Over the years, Australia have been known to produce great captains. Names such as Don Bradman, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke are just few among a never ending list.
Handscomb has been part of the Australian team since the Under-19s and has also captained the Australia A team in the past. Having burst on to the scene for his prolific performance in the Sheffield shield for his side, Victoria, Peter has even gone on to captain the side.
He made his breakthrough in the National team, having played a crucial role in salvaging a draw for Australia against India in Ranchi, with his 'Over my dead body' batting.
Handscomb possesses an indomitable spirit and the ability to lift the morale of his team, which makes him a contender in the line of probable future captains.
Tom Latham (New Zealand)
The 25-year-old has represented New Zealand in all three formats and has even captained them in ODI's. His versatility, over the years has come to the fore as he's played in every position from No.1 to 9 for his team and also served as a reserve wicket keeper.
However, he produced his best performances at the top of the order and his made himself a mainstay in the first team XI. His ability to tire bowlers at the top and set a stable foundation for the subsequent stroke - makers is what sets him apart.
Having made 6 centuries in 32 games, he's a popular choice for the Black Caps captaincy role.
Ben Stokes (England)
Having become the most expensive overseas player ever bought at an IPL auction, Ben Stokes has not looked back. A reliable all-rounder, 26-year old Stokes is a spirited cricketer, who is up for a challenge. He has a staggering total of 2120 runs in 35 test matches, with a highest personal score of 258 runs.
He's no mug with the ball either having scalped 86 test wickets in 35 test matches.On top of all this, he's regarded as one of the best fielders in the world, making him a vital cog of the England National side.
Known for his superb temperament, the current England vice - captain is definitely the guy to look out for when it comes to future captaincy.
Kusal Mendis ( Sri Lanka)
Post the retirement of their batting legends, Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, the Sri Lankan team have been in a state of disarray. However, during this muddle, Sri Lanka has seen rise to a promising young batsman in Kusal Mendis.
Blessed with a compact technique, an aggressive impulse, and an iron resolve, Kusal Mendis rose rapidly to become one of the most promising young batsmen in the world.
His 176 against Australia at Pallekele was a series defining knock, considering no one else could muster over 55.
However, he's only able to boast an average of 34.82 in tests,and if he wants to be considered as one of the best batsmen in the world, he'd like to shift that to over 40. Regardless, if he continues putting in the hours and performs consistently, no doubt we'll be witness to a hugely successful career, with captaincy beckoning.
Quinton De Kock (South Africa)
With a staggering strike rate of 72.79 in Test cricket, Quinton De Kock has often been praised for his fearless style of batting time and again.A mainstay in all three formats, the South African's exhilerating batting has seen him being linked to Legendary batsman Adam Gilchrist.
With 15 centuries across all formats, the 24 year old has brilliance written all over his career. With consistent hard work and similar performances, de Kock stands a good chance to become the future captain for the South African team.
Karun Nair (India)
With the Indian Premier League prospering with each coming year, Indian cricket has seen rise to numerous upcoming stars. Nair is one of the many.Having made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2016, reward for his consistency in domestic cricket, he's been in and out of the National team for a while now.
His consistency lead to him being named captain for Karnataka, and has excelled ever since. Similarly, during IPL 10, he captained the Delhi Daredevils for a few matches. Captaining a side in such a lucrative tournament with world class players from around the world, speaks for itself.
In November 2016, he was given his first Test cap in the Mohali Test against England. In his third Test, he became India's second triple-centurion after Virender Sehwag, and only the third man in the game's history to convert a maiden Test ton into a triple.
However, Karun hasn't been able to remain consistent - so with a little more persistence, no doubt he'll be a rock- solid candidate for the prized role.
Sabbir Rahman (Bangladesh)
25-year old Sabbir Rahman is a growing star in the Bangladesh cricketing circles. Rehman has scored over 1,500 first-class runs with an average of 31.83 already in his career.
The youngster has been a mainstay of the Bangladesh National team, and his cool nature, paired with a natural intensity on the field has made him a fan favourite.
When it comes to personal accolades, he holds the highest ever individual score the in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) history with 122.
Babar Azam (Pakistan)
Known for his discipline and level-headed attitude, young Babar Azam oozes class.
Having captained his side in the Under-19 world cup, he ending up becoming the highest run scorer for his team, reminiscence of his talent. At just 22 years of age, Babar has cemented a long term spot in the Pakistan batting line-up.
His highlight of his career was the three consecutive ODI centuries he scored against the West Indies in the UAE, showing the world a glimpse of his capabilities. Touted as the next Virat Kohli by Pakistani fans, Babar has the potential to become a successful future captain for Pakistan.
Evin Lewis (West Indies)
Lewis moved up the ranks playing age-group cricket for Trinidad & Tobago, and was part of a championship winning Under-19 side in 2008. His List A debut came in October 2009, when he struck a half-century playing for West Indies U-19s. The following January he was representing them at the World Cup.
A talented and explosive batsman, Lewis holds the record the highest score in a T20I chase and also became the third and the fastest batsman to two international T20 tons after Brendon McCullum and Chris Gayle.
It was also the highest score by a West Indian. batsman. Lewis, in fact, set a new record for becoming the first batsman to score 2 centuries against a same opposition in T20I history as well. These were post his blistering 125* against India at Sabina Park.
With the West Indies team in disarray due to conflict with the board, with a little more experience, no doubt he could take over the reigns in the future