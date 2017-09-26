10 best part-time bowlers in cricket right now

​

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final More

​

There are times in any form of cricket when the frontline bowlers are simply unable to stem the flow of runs or take wickets and the match seems to be drifting away. In such a situation, captain often turns to bowlers, who hardly ever bowl with the aim of turning the tide of the game by giving the batsmen a challenge they might not have seen coming.

Part-timers are however rarely successful and more often than not, they go for runs. However, there are exceptions and there are part-time bowlers who are far better as bowlers than they are given credit for. This article looks at some of the best part-time bowlers plying their trade in international cricket at the moment.

10 Kedar Jadhav

​

​

Kedar Jadhav might be classified as an all-rounder, but he hardly ever bowls for India and when he does, it is almost always as a last resort when nothing else seems to work. His round arm slow off spinning deliveries are what Kevin Pietersen would have called 'pie chuckers' but if the pitch is responsive and if it is a slow one, then Jadhav is notoriously difficult to get away. Case in point being his 3/29 v New Zealand last year in a spin rout. He might not bowl much but Virat Kohli will surely have him at the back of his mind when his frontline bowlers find it tough going.

​

9 Travis Head

Travis Head More

Australian batsman Travis Head is known more for his hard-hitting batting in the middle order but ever since he made his debut for his country back in January 2016, he has often been called upon to roll his arm over by captain Steve Smith.

Head bowls right arm off spin and although he doesn't look like the most menacing bowler, he can do a job in slowing the game down a bit if the opposition looks particularly menacing.

He has taken 12 wickets in 28 ODIs at an economy rate of 5.59, which is not bad for a part-time bowler. However, in T20 cricket his economy rate is on the higher side (8.33) and needless to say, he would need to work on it if he is to be considered a worthy part-timer in the shortest format of the game.

​

8 Glenn Maxwell

​

Glenn Maxwell More

Read More