10 best exponents of the cut shot in cricket history

Sachin Tendulkar is considered one of the best exponents of cricket's cut shot

The on drive, the cover drive or the straight drive are cricketing shots that are often likened to works of art when they are played perfectly. Now, one will never come across any commentator or cricket writer describing the cut shot in those terms.

The cut shot is in a league of its own in that regard since it has a bit of savagery about it and more often than not, it can have a demoralising effect on the opposition. Identifying the length early and then hammering the ball on the top of its bounce is an exhilarating sight if executed well.

Throughout cricket history, plenty of batsmen have played the shot with varying degrees of success but this list looks at the 10 of the best exponents of the shot.

10 Tillakaratne Dilshan

Sri Lankan batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan had been one of the national team’s mainstays for a long time and is particularly well known for his exploits as a limited overs batsman.

Although it is the ‘Dilscoop’ that has made him famous, he was also a savage cutter of the ball and more often than not the delivery did not even have to be particularly short.

He had such quick feet and eyes, that he could even cut a good length delivery over point for four. It was the ability to cut good length balls that made him such an accomplished cutter.

9 Adam Gilchrist

Australian great Adam Gilchrist’s scintillating strokeplay as an opening batsman in LOIs and as a number 7 in Tests, throughout his career was heavily complemented with the excellent deployment of the cut shot.

His backfoot play and the ability to pick up the length quickly made him an excellent player of the cut shot. In addition to that, his fast hands made the ball speed away to the fence most of the time and if not, then it definitely stung the hands of the unfortunate fielder.

8 Sanath Jayasuriya

One of Sri Lanka’s greatest ever batsmen used to be the nightmare of most bowlers, especially in limited overs cricket, and one of his signature shots used to be the fierce cut. It could either rocket past the point fielder or land on the roof for six and the shot became one of Jayasuriya’s weapons of destruction throughout his years as an opening batsman.

The shot was usually played against anything remotely short and wide, however, Jayasuriya’s fast hands, strong forearms and the gift of timing made it a nightmare for most bowlers, even more so on smaller grounds in the subcontinent.

7 Chris Gayle

If there is one batsman who can lay claim to being one of the most fierce cutters of the ball then it has to be the West Indian legend, Chris Gayle. Over the years, he has taken on the fastest bowlers in the world on all grounds and the cut shot has been one of his go to shots against anything short outside off.

More often than not, the ball is deposited into the stands when he gets it right. However, it is also necessary to point out that he can do it against the fastest bowlers and not only pacers. His hand speed and reach are certainly key attributes to his mastery over the attacking cut shot.

6 Brian Lara

West Indies' Brian Lara could play almost any cricketing stroke one can think of and while the cut shot might not have been his best shot, he was certainly one of the best exponents of the shot.

